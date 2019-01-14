La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 19 Match

La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 19 MatchJanuary 14, 2019
Real Sociedad and Espanyol closed out Week 19 of the 2018-19 La Liga season with a bang, serving up a 3-2 thriller at the Estadio Anoeta on Monday.
Willian Jose was the hero for the hosts with two goals, while Mikel Merino also scored in the 3-2 win and got sent off. The result moved La Real up to eighth place, but La Liga's midfield battle remains as close as ever. The gap between the Txuri-Urdin and 17th-placed Celta Vigo is just four points.
Here is a look at the La Liga table (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):
8 Real Sociedad 19, 1, 25
The Txuri-Urdin took a dream start on Monday, as Merino opened the scoring after just three minutes. Adnan Januzaj's corner found the head of Willian, and while his header was kept out by the post Merino was there to power home the rebound.
Espanyol were reeling and gave away a penalty shortly after. Per La Liga blogger Brendy Boyle there was no question VAR got it right:
Willian converted, giving the hosts a two-goal advantage.
That lead seemed likely to hold as Espanyol struggled, but they too would find two goals in the first half. Just past the half-hour mark Naldo bagged his first La Liga goal on a corner, heading home, and the unfortunate Llorente put the ball in his own net to put the half-time score on the board:
La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ @LaLigaLowdown
🗣 @SkySportsDavid: Comeback ahoy! It’s half-time, Espanyol 🐦 are level at 2-2! First Naldo headed in from a corner and then Real Sociedad centre-back Diego Llorente bundled the ball into his own net. Unfortunate but Los Pericos won’t care. #RealSociedadEspanyol #LLL 🧡🇪🇸⚽️
It was the in-form Willian who restored the lead after the break, this time with a clever finish from close range. As shared by sportswriter Joseph Sexton Merino was also involved again:
Joseph Sexton @josephsbcn
Real Sociedad retake the lead from a delightful move here, Willian José with his second of the day, assist from Merino! Espanyol protest wildly but to no avail. 3-2. Willian José gets a yellow card for the celebration. #RealSociedadEspanyol #LaLiga
It marked Willian's third goal in his last two matches, having also scored and recorded an assist in the shock win over Real Madrid.
The better chances late were for La Real, who held on for the win despite Merino's dismissal. Espanyol have now lost seven of their last eight La Liga contests.
