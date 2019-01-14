Eagles Fan Kirsten Gaskins Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend, Put Dog in Microwave

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles fan Kirsten Gaskins allegedly assaulted her girlfriend and threatened to harm her dog after the team's NFC divisional-round game loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Citing the criminal complaint, Manuel Gamiz Jr. of The Morning Call reported Gaskins was charged with simple assault, harassment, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia after she allegedly attacked her girlfriend and put her girlfriend's dog inside a microwave at the hotel room they were staying in on Sunday.

She was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

