EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 22

0 of 7

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

It's been just over two weeks since the last EPL 100 dropped. For those of you who have been tearing your hair out waiting for this: We apologise, but now you can finally tuck in.

This edition covers the last two Premier League match rounds (Gameweeks 21 and 22), which constitutes the first two games of 2019. Bear that in mind as you gauge the movements of players.