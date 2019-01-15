Ranking Possible Landing Spots for Tate Martell's Transfer from Ohio State

0 of 5

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Tate Martell is the latest player to join a college football transfer market loaded with touted quarterbacks and former top recruits. After two seasons at Ohio State, he's decided to leave the school.

Barring a granted waiver―which is no certainty―Martell must sit out 2019 and will be eligible the next season.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the dual-threat quarterback is slated to visit West Virginia, Miami and Louisville.

Along with those three schools, we've also explored a couple of other possibilities based on opportunity, schematic fit and personal connection.