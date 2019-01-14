Edinson Cavani Says Retirement Is Possible After End of PSG Contract in 2020

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani has said he is considering retiring once his contract with the Ligue 1 side expires in 2020.

The Uruguay striker has been excellent in European football, developing a reputation as one of the most prolific players in the game. At 31, he remains a huge threat to opposition defences and a key part of the PSG setup.

However, Cavani told Le Parisien (h/t Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC) he's not sure what the next step in his career will be when his current terms at the Parc des Princes run out:

The striker moved to the French capital from Napoli in 2013 and while he has rarely been the main man in attack for the team—he's had to share the spotlight with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe—the Uruguayan provides a tremendous focal point.

There was a time last term when it was doubtful as to whether Cavani would still be a PSG player in 2018, as the striker and Neymar were involved in an on-field dispute over who should take a penalty in a win over Bordeaux.

Cavani said in an interview in April that there was "a certain tension, friction" between the two, per TV Globo's Atlas Horas (h/t Sport).

However, Neymar has said recently that the duo's relationship is improving, per CulturePSG (h/t Johnson):

Neymar and Mbappe undoubtedly represent the future of the PSG attack, with the club spending huge money to bring in both players. Current manager Thomas Tuchel clearly still has a massive amount of faith in the veteran to lead the line though.

In 2018-19 Cavani has started 12 Ligue 1 games for PSG and has notched 11 times in the competition. As of late he's been in brilliant form in the French top flight:

The striker has been linked with a number of high-profile European clubs recently. Neil Fissler of the Daily Express said in December that Chelsea were considering a £50 million move for Cavani in an attempt to alleviate their issues up top.

In addition, the striker's former club Napoli are regularly linked with a move for Cavani in the gossip columns. The Serie A side's chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said they would sign the striker "if PSG give us him free" and "he settles for €6-7 million per season," per Radio Kiss Kiss (h/t Football Italia).

Given he's kept himself in excellent shape and is still performing at a high level, you sense a number of elite teams would look to snap Cavani up if his PSG contract isn't extended.

If clubs the calibre of Chelsea and Napoli do make him an offer at that point, then it wouldn't be a big shock to see the Uruguayan go on for a while yet.