La Liga Confirms El Clasico Date for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid will take on Barcelona for the second time this season on Saturday, March 2, after La Liga confirmed the date and kick-off time for the fixture.

El Clasico will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET):

The fixture was confirmed by La Liga president Javier Tebas, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden.

When the two sides met in October, Barca put the final nail in Julen Lopetegui's coffin as Los Blancos boss with a 5-1 win at the Camp Nou.

The result was made all the more humiliating by Lionel Messi's absence from the fixture through injury, and Lopetegui was sacked the following day.

Santiago Solari is now in charge, but Real remain well off the pace in La Liga as they sit in fourth, 10 points behind the Blaugrana.

Real will hope to improve on their recent record in El Clasico, which does not make for good reading from their point of view.

Los Blancos have won just one of their last eight meetings in La Liga, while their last win over Barca at the Bernabeu in the Spanish top flight came in 2014.

March's game will be the two sides' 240th competitive meeting in their history. Should Barcelona win, it will even their record with Real at 95 wins apiece.