La Liga Confirms El Clasico Date for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Luis Suarez of Barcelona celebrates his goal with team mates during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on October 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will take on Barcelona for the second time this season on Saturday, March 2, after La Liga confirmed the date and kick-off time for the fixture.

El Clasico will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET):

The fixture was confirmed by La Liga president Javier Tebas, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden.

When the two sides met in October, Barca put the final nail in Julen Lopetegui's coffin as Los Blancos boss with a 5-1 win at the Camp Nou.

The result was made all the more humiliating by Lionel Messi's absence from the fixture through injury, and Lopetegui was sacked the following day.

Santiago Solari is now in charge, but Real remain well off the pace in La Liga as they sit in fourth, 10 points behind the Blaugrana.

Real will hope to improve on their recent record in El Clasico, which does not make for good reading from their point of view.

Los Blancos have won just one of their last eight meetings in La Liga, while their last win over Barca at the Bernabeu in the Spanish top flight came in 2014.

March's game will be the two sides' 240th competitive meeting in their history. Should Barcelona win, it will even their record with Real at 95 wins apiece.

Related

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 🏆

    World Football logo
    World Football

    New No. 1 in Euro Club Rankings 🏆

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea Offer Zenit $34M for Paredes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Offer Zenit $34M for Paredes

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Emery Reportedly Wants Ozil Gone in January 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Emery Reportedly Wants Ozil Gone in January 👀

    via Mail Online

    Messi's 400th La Liga Goal 🐐 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi's 400th La Liga Goal 🐐 🎥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA