Barcelona vs. Levante: Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Barcelona will need to overturn a 2-1 deficit if they are to make it into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, as they welcome Levante to the Camp Nou on Thursday.

The Blaugrana rested some key players for the first leg, including star forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Those stepping in didn't seize their chance and, after falling two goals down early on, Barca grabbed a late lifeline thanks to Philippe Coutinho's penalty.

It will be intriguing to see if Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde decides to call on his key men again for this one, as his team go in search of a fifth Copa in succession.

Here are the odds for the fixture, the viewing details and a preview of what's to come from Catalonia.

Given the amount of matches Barcelona look set to face in 2019, it was not a shock to see Valverde ring the changes for the first leg. With his team 2-0 down early on, though, he would have been fearing the worst.

In the end, the Blaugrana managed to get themselves back into contention thanks to Coutinho's penalty, but they were a long way short of their best throughout the 90 minutes.

The uncertainty brought about by a change of system—Valverde used Sergio Busquets as part of a three-man defence—was seized upon by Levante.

Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 commented on how challenging a night it was for the usually peerless midfielder:

On home soil, Barcelona are understandably heavy favourites going into this game and should have enough to overturn the small advantage held by their opponents.

What will be fascinating is whether the manager decides to call upon the likes of Messi and Suarez from the start in a bid to get the game sewn up. After all, both are in brilliant form at the moment, with the Uruguay international grabbing a brace and Messi also on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Eibar in La Liga on Sunday.

They have been the most productive players in the Spanish top flight by a distance in 2018-19:

For Messi, the goal against Eibar brought up yet another landmark:

With a game against Leganes following this encounter in La Liga on Sunday, Valverde may feel he can give the duo a runout here with a view to resting one or both of them at the weekend.

Levante have it in them to be dangerous opponents, especially after giving themselves something to cling to with their first-leg display. In Roger Marti and Borja Mayoral, who scored in the previous clash with Barcelona, they have players who can nick a goal and pace to work with on the break.

However, defensively they have been poor this season, with only bottom side Huesca leaking more goals than Paco Lopez's team in the competition. As a result, it's difficult to envisage a scenario where Barcelona don't eventually find a way to victory.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Levante