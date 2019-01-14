Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: David De Gea Can Be Manchester United's Best Ever 'Keeper

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes David De Gea has established himself alongside Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar as one of Manchester United's best-ever goalkeepers.

The Spaniard made 11 saves on Sunday to help the Red Devils record a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, and interim boss Solskjaer praised him after the match:

Per Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, he said:

"David was unbelievable. We've had some great goalkeepers and he's challenging Edwin and Peter for the No. 1 spot historically.

"I've played with a few fantastic goalkeepers, we have a tradition of having them, and he has grown and grown. David deserves that man of the match."

United led at half-time thanks to Marcus Rashford's 44th-minute strike. Spurs created numerous chances in an open second half as the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and even Toby Alderweireld tested De Gea repeatedly, but there was no way past the resolute Spaniard:

Rashford singled out his team-mate in a post-match interview with MUTV:

Former United goalkeepers Schmeichel and Ben Foster also gave him plenty of credit, with the latter giving some insight into his outstanding performance:

Juan Mata couldn't resist teasing his compatriot, though:

In recent years, De Gea's has been an enormous asset for United. It has been some time since United were convincing at the back, but with De Gea frequently able to bail them out, they have conceded far fewer goals than they otherwise might have. Last season, for example, they conceded just 28 goals in the Premier League, only one more than champions Manchester City.

De Gea's form for large parts of 2018 was perhaps not what it could have been for club or country, and thanks in part to that, the Red Devils have already shipped 32 goals this season.

Sunday's performance was a timely reminder of what he can do, though, and with their three points, United are level with Arsenal and only six points off the top four.

If De Gea can continue playing to his capabilities for the remainder of the season, United have a realistic chance of catching up to their rivals for a Champions League place.