Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox Offer 8-Year Contract; Phillies Still in the Mix

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Only a few teams are apparently still in the running for Manny Machado, although the Chicago White Sox have an offer for an eight-year deal on the table for the free-agent shortstop, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Philadelphia Phillies are still engaged with Machado as well, while a third mystery team is also in the hunt.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

