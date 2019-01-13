Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox Offer 8-Year Contract; Phillies Still in the Mix

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado hits a sacrifice fly to drive in Max Muncy during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Only a few teams are apparently still in the running for Manny Machado, although the Chicago White Sox have an offer for an eight-year deal on the table for the free-agent shortstop, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Philadelphia Phillies are still engaged with Machado as well, while a third mystery team is also in the hunt.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

