Ben Simmons Drops Near-Triple-Double as 76ers Beat Kevin Knox, Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season Sunday, beating the New York Knicks 108-105.

Ben Simmons led the way for Philadelphia (28-16) with 20 points, 22 rebounds and nine assists, while Joel Embiid (26 points, eight rebounds), JJ Redick (22 points) and Jimmy Butler (16 points, eight rebounds) all had nice games for Philly.

It wasn't always pretty for the Sixers, who blew a 16-point halftime lead and nearly blew another lead late in the game. Emmanuel Mudiay's desperation heave at the buzzer after the Knicks gathered the rebound on a Damyean Dotson missed free throw would have tied the game but came up short.

Rookie Kevin Knox continued to show his upside in the loss, leading the way for the Knicks with 31 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

For a Sixers team that came into the contest fresh off losses to the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks, both games they would have expected to win, Sunday's victory was important. And after giving up 123 points in each of those losses, the defensive intensity was ramped up against New York, another positive sign for a Sixers team that has regressed on that side of the floor since a season ago.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have now lost four straight games and 19 of their last 22, tying them for the second-worst record (10-33) in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

Ben Simmons' Increased Offensive Aggressiveness is Key for Sixers

A lot of the coverage revolving around the Sixers of late has focused on the team's concerns and the various reasons the team isn't amongst the NBA's elite just yet. There are still more questions in Philadelphia than answers.

Can Embiid, Simmons and Butler coexist? Is Butler's personality going to sour the team's chemistry? Will his preferred style of play (isolation, pick-and-roll scoring) ever fit in Brett Brown's motion offense? Will Simmons ever shoot from the perimeter? Will the team ever improve its atrocious depth? Will the defense become a strength again, like it was last season? What the hell is going on with Markelle Fultz? Will Zhaire Smith play at all this year?

But for all of the questions, one incredibly positive development is that Ben Simmons has ramped up his offensive intensity of late.

No, he isn't shooting threes just yet, but he has started expanding into the midrange, attempting more turnaround jumpers out of the post. While that shot can still look somewhat wonky, his willingness to add that tool to his game is a positive sign.

Simmons often comes out with his shorts on fire only to ramp down the offensive intensity later in games. Lately, however, Simmons has continued to look for his offense throughout.

In seven January games, he's averaging 19.7 PPG and 9.5 APG, above his season averages coming into Sunday of 16.5 PPG and 8.1 APG.

Another positive sign is that the Sixers are running more offense through Simmons in the post, especially when he's on the court without Embiid. Simmons is a brilliant passer, and defenses can't collapse the paint around Simmons like they often do against Embiid since Simmons almost always makes the right pass.

If defenses stay home, Simmons can either lower his shoulder into smaller defenders and bully them down low or use his speed and athleticism to create space on bigger defenders. Surround him with shooters, and it's nearly impossible to defend.

Simmons has always been a danger in transition, using his speed to pressure defenses and his vision to find open shooters for three. But as Simmons becomes more dangerous in the team's half-court offense, he presents another variable for opposing defenses to solve.

That also means that Embiid and Butler—two traditionally high-usage players—have to adjust to sometimes playing on the perimeter as spot-up shooters. Whether they are willing to do so continues to be a question mark.

Embiid is always going to be at his best when he's allowed to play bully ball in the post. Butler works well as an iso scorer (though he's more than capable of being effective as an occasional spot-up shooter, despite his recent reluctance to do so). Simmons thrives when he's allowed to quarterback a pace-and-space attack.

Brown's task is making sure each player can play their respective styles while keeping an offensive philosophy and uniformity in place. But the fact Simmons is developing on offense and staying in attack mode throughout the game is still an incredibly positive sign for the Sixers, giving them another angle to attack defenses from as they build toward the postseason.

What's Next?

The Sixers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET, while the Knicks next host the Wizards on Thursday night at 3 p.m. ET.

