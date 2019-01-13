Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies 'Clear-Cut Favorite' to Sign Star over Nationals

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2019

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) leaves the field after the Nationals ended their last home game of the season with a 9-3 rain delayed win against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

On a day when the Philadelphia Eagles will look to defeat the New Orleans Saints, it appears Bryce Harper might go marching in to the City of Brotherly Love.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday the Philadelphia Phillies have become the "clear-cut favorite" to land Harper, the co-crown jewel (with Manny Machado) of this free-agent class.

Harper met with the Phillies for five hours Saturday in Las Vegas. A formal contract offer was not made, but one is expected within the next week.

    

