Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 22 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 22 Scores, Table and Top Sunday ScorersJanuary 13, 2019
Marcus Rashford continued his hot form for Manchester United in Sunday's marquee Premier League matchup, scoring the only goal in a win over Tottenham Hotspur.
The England international struck in the first half, courtesy of a great pass from Paul Pogba.
In the day's other contest Everton booked a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Here are Sunday's results:
Everton 2-0 Bournemouth
Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United
Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
6 Manchester United 22, +12, 41
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21, -2, 29
18 Newcastle United 22, -15, 18
Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 14
Harry Kane, Spurs, 14
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 14
Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10
Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 10
Rashford's pace proved the difference in the first half at Wembley Stadium, as the 21-year-old raced away from the defenders to give his side the lead.
It continued what has been an excellent run of form for the academy product:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - Marcus Rashford has scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career. Exciting. #TOTMUN https://t.co/JvXSdrSLIU
Apart from that moment of brilliance―courtesy of a Paul Pogba assist―the defensive play and goalkeeping stole the show. David de Gea in particular stood out for the Red Devils, making double-digit saves on his way to a shutout.
Even the opposition was impressed:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
Tottenham's Ben Davis: "David de Gea has pulled off three or four brilliant saves." He made 11 saves - the most he’s made in a top-flight league match without conceding. https://t.co/w2ZNVkK6P5 #TOTMUN #MUFC https://t.co/zxqequNruh
Kurt Zouma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin took care of the scoring for the Toffees, with both men finding the net against the Cherries after the break.
Everton were not at their best but put an end to their poor stretch of results through sheer will, and the defence stepped things up against a dangerous Bournemouth side. Full-back Lucas Digne was arguably the best player on the pitch:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Lucas Digne's contribution for @Everton today 72 touches (most in match) 23 sprints (most in match) Completed 27/36 passes 8 crosses 2 chances created Assist for Zouma's opening goal https://t.co/4vjm2K4ADm
The win pushed the Toffees back into the top 10, although Wolverhampton could still overtake them with a win over Manchester City on Monday.
Messi's 400th La Liga Goal 🐐