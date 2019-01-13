Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 22 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford continued his hot form for Manchester United in Sunday's marquee Premier League matchup, scoring the only goal in a win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international struck in the first half, courtesy of a great pass from Paul Pogba.

In the day's other contest Everton booked a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Here are Sunday's results:

Everton 2-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United

Premier League Standings (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool 22, +40, 57

2 Manchester City 21, +39, 50

3 Tottenham 22, +24, 48

4 Chelsea 22, +23, 47

5 Arsenal 22, +14, 41

6 Manchester United 22, +12, 41

7 Watford 22, 0, 32

8 Leicester 22, +1, 31

9 West Ham 22, -2, 31

10 Everton 22, +2, 30

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21, -2, 29

12 Bournemouth 22, -11, 27

13 Brighton 22, -6, 26

14 Crystal Palace 22, -8, 22

15 Burnley 22, -20, 21

16 Southampton 22, -16, 19

17 Cardiff 22, -22, 19

18 Newcastle United 22, -15, 18

19 Fulham 22, -29, 14

20 Huddersfield 22, -24, 11

Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 14

Harry Kane, Spurs, 14

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 14

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 10

Rashford's pace proved the difference in the first half at Wembley Stadium, as the 21-year-old raced away from the defenders to give his side the lead.

It continued what has been an excellent run of form for the academy product:

Apart from that moment of brilliance―courtesy of a Paul Pogba assist―the defensive play and goalkeeping stole the show. David de Gea in particular stood out for the Red Devils, making double-digit saves on his way to a shutout.

Even the opposition was impressed:

Kurt Zouma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin took care of the scoring for the Toffees, with both men finding the net against the Cherries after the break.

Everton were not at their best but put an end to their poor stretch of results through sheer will, and the defence stepped things up against a dangerous Bournemouth side. Full-back Lucas Digne was arguably the best player on the pitch:

The win pushed the Toffees back into the top 10, although Wolverhampton could still overtake them with a win over Manchester City on Monday.