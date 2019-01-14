NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Conference Finalists

0 of 8

Bill Feig/Associated Press

If you like chalk, then the divisional round of the playoffs was right up your alley.

For a time, it looked like there might be an upset in the Big Easy, but when the dust settled, the top two seeds in both the AFC and NFC advanced—most in decisive fashion.

The weekend kicked off with a trouncing in the snow in Kansas City, moved to a ground-and-pound mauling in L.A., shifted to a Beantown beatdown that was brutally thorough and then finally culminated in a game in New Orleans that started one way and ended its polar opposite.

That leaves us with the Rams traveling to meet the Saints in Sunday''s NFC title game, while later that evening the Kansas City Chiefs will host the New England Patriots. Both are rematches of regular-season meetings in which the home teams (Saints and Patriots) got the win. Both are predictable semifinals.

And both should be really good games.

As we move ever closer to Atlanta and Super Bowl LIII, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to do what they have so many times this season—rank the league's teams (or at least the ones who played games over the weekend).

Here's their take on the pecking order of the best of the best—beginning with the week's biggest free-faller.