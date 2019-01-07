NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Playoff Teams After Wild Card Round

0 of 12

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It's been a good long while since the Wild Card Round had any relevance in the NFL playoffs. A team that played on the first weekend of the postseason hasn't made it to the Super Bowl since the 2012 Baltimore Ravens went from the AFC's No. 4 seed to champions of Super Bowl XLVII.

If the first two days of the 2018 postseason are any indication, it's time to ratchet up the upset meter. It's a thing. Ronco sells it. It's on the shelf between the spray-on hair and chicken spinner.

Three of the four road teams on Wild Card Weekend prevailed, including the reigning champ. Both No. 3 seeds are going to have a lot more time to work on their collective golf games than they thought they would.

It was turmoil. It was mayhem.

It was the NFL playoffs.

As they have every week during this roller-coaster season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Gary Davenport and Brent Sobleski sifted through the ashes of Wild Card Weekend to slot the 12 teams that advanced to the league's postseason tournament.

Here's how they ranked that dozen—including a No. 6 seed that checked in above a No. 1.