Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Divisional Round Picks and Predictions

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Once again, the unanimous feeling among our panelists is that this will be a close game. And that's enough for us to push the Chargers with four points in their back pocket.

"The Chargers are a better all-around team than the Patriots," Gagnon said, "and Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have not brought their respective A-games. It's hard to see New England pulling away from a Bolts team that is 7-2 on road trips to or beyond the Eastern time zone under second-year head coach Anthony Lynn, with the only losses coming by one score each in Jacksonville and Foxborough in 2017. So while I'm admittedly terrified that the Chargers—who have been sloppy on offense lately—will finally Charger all over the field in a meltdown, all of the evidence I have suggests this comes down to the wire."

A potential difference in New England's favor could actually be its oft-maligned defense, which Gagnon notes has been superb at Gillette Stadium ever since surrendering 40 points to the Chiefs in mid-October. Since then, a unit led by Trey Flowers, Kyle Van Noy, Dont'a Hightower, Deatrich Wise Jr., Stephon Gilmore and the McCourty brothers has given up just 10.5 points per game at home. That might explain why defensive coordinator Brian Flores got plenty of buzz for head coaching jobs the last couple weeks, and why the Pats are favored despite their uninspiring offensive production down the stretch.

But Sobleski's lack of trust for that offense has him taking Los Angeles to win outright.

"Maybe the most impressive aspect of last weekend's play came with the Chargers' adaptive philosophy by employing defensive backs to play linebacker against the athletic Lamar Jackson," he said. "Obviously, the approach won't be the same against Brady, yet the Chargers coaching staff's flexibility is promising when facing the mastermind Bill Belichick. Even without an exotic approach, the Chargers have the edge-rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to make the 41-year-old quarterback uncomfortable."

And hasn't that always been the key to beating Brady? Pressure him with a four-man rush and you've got a chance. The Chargers blitzed the Ravens just three times but got plenty of pressure on the edge and up the middle, and Ingram is a one-man wrecking crew right now.

But while Davenport agrees L.A. will cover, he isn't buying a Chargers win.

"Simply put, the Patriots just don't lose football games at Gillette Stadium—especially in the postseason," he said. "New England ran the table at home in the regular season, and in 21 postseason appearances at Gillette, the Patriots have come out on the short end just three times. This isn't the best team Brady's taken into the playoffs by any stretch. In fact, you can make a pretty good argument that the Chargers are the better team. But the Patriots are beyond battle-tested, and all that experience will serve the team well in a close win. I'll take the four points, though."

So they're (sort of) on the same page.

Predictions

Davenport: Patriots 27, Chargers 24

Gagnon: Patriots 24, Chargers 23

Sobleski: Chargers 31, Patriots 30

Consensus: Los Angeles (+4)