Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks and Predictions

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Chargers haven't lost a game outside of Los Angeles this season (their lone road loss came against the crosstown rival L.A. Rams), but the majority of our experts are expecting that trend to come to an abrupt end Sunday in Baltimore.

"Having seen Lamar Jackson just two weeks ago should help the Bolts game plan defensively," Davenport said, "but familiarity doesn't mean the Chargers will successfully be able to slow down Baltimore's ground game. Philip Rivers had his worst game of the year in that loss to the Ravens, and he's 4-5 career in the playoffs with a passer rating over 10 points lower than his career average. Besides, if the weekend plays out like I think it will, it would send Jackson and the Ravens to Gillette next week to face the Patriots. Who doesn't want to see that?"

Gagnon is expecting that matchup as well, mainly because the Chargers are tough to believe in.

"I struggled with this one," Gagnon admitted. "I still don't trust Jackson, I think the Chargers will benefit from having faced Jackson just two weeks ago, and I think Los Angeles is the better overall team. But the Bolts have regressed of late, with nine turnovers to just five takeaways in their last three games. Melvin Gordon isn't healthy, and Rivers hasn't been right. And now they have to go on the road to play a streaking Ravens team that is strong at home and has a superb track record when it gets into the playoffs with John Harbaugh running the show."

Indeed, Baltimore is 5-0 both straight-up and against the spread under Harbaugh in the Wild Card Round. It has covered the spread in seven consecutive playoff games, and the Ravens have won both of their home playoff games under Harbaugh. Only the Patriots have won more home games during Harbaugh's 11-year tenure in Baltimore.

Still, Sobleski is siding with the team that has a better record and a more experienced quarterback, citing the aberrational nature of that Week 16 meeting.

"One team beat the Chargers after Thanksgiving," he said. "They happen to be playing the same opponent in the first round of the playoffs. But the second time facing the Ravens plays to the Chargers' advantage because they've already seen the Jackson-led offense. It's similar to playing the service academies at the collegiate level. Their running approach is so different than what every other team does, it's jarring. The Chargers will have a better handle on their assignments, while Baltimore's defense can't expect to stop Philip Rivers from throwing a touchdown pass a second time."

You'll find the Ravens laying three full points in as many places as you'll see them giving up 2.5, but our crew picked using the 2.5-point spread which was predominant on Thursday. If you're on board with Sobleski's line of thinking, we'd recommend you shop for a three-point line or consider buying a half-point to be safe.

Predictions

Davenport: Ravens 23, Chargers 14

Gagnon: Ravens 20, Chargers 17

Sobleski: Chargers 20, Ravens 17

Consensus: Baltimore (-2.5)