European Club Rankings After January 11-13 Matches

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

20. Borussia Monchengladbach (Stay)

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a winter break along with the rest of the Bundesliga. They return to action on January 19, away to Bayer Leverkusen.

19. Lyon (-1)

Lyon's home loss to Strasbourg in the Coupe de la Ligue was followed by a 1-1 draw with Stade de Reims. That's not only a bad set of results, but a serious missed chance at silverware.

18. Real Madrid (+1)

Real Madrid steadied the ship this week (how many times have they had to do that this season?) with consecutive wins. The second of those victories—2-1 away to Real Betis—was impressive, and the team will hope it represents a turning point in Santiago Solari's reign.

17. Arsenal (-1)

The 2018-19 version of Arsenal are never far from a crisis, and Saturday brought another one. A 1-0 loss away to West Ham United encouraged another round of introspection, with Gunnerblog tweeting that, in his mind, only three players should be nailed on to continue with the club next season.

Contrast this to the fuzzy feelings fans had during the 22-game unbeaten streak...

16. Inter Milan (+1)

Inter Milan's 6-2 win over Benevento was part thrilling, part haunted. Played in front of a near-empty San Siro—a punishment for the racist abuse directed at Kalidou Koulibaly in December—you could hear every shout and scream from the players on the pitch.