European Club Rankings After January 4-6 Matches

20. Borussia Monchengladbach (Stay)

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a winter break. They return to action on January 19, away to Bayer Leverkusen, for the start of the second half of their season.

19. Real Madrid (-2)

Real Madrid have essentially picked up where they left off, as their first game of 2019 brought more misery and sparked further concern over their campaign. They conceded a penalty in the opening 90 seconds against Real Sociedad and saw Lucas Vazquez sent off in the second half.

18. Lyon (+1)

Lyon dodged a potential "cupset" against Bourges Foot, who play in the fifth tier in France, thanks to goals from Martin Terrier and Ferland Mendy.

That Mendy hit the headlines this month may not have pleased club president Jean-Michel Aulas; he's one of the finest young left-backs in the world, and this will only increase the attention on him.

17. Inter Milan (+1)

Italian clubs have now begun their own (delayed) winter break after cramming in a full slate of Christmas football. Inter Milan return on January 13 to play Benevento in the Coppa Italia.

They move up one due to Real Madrid's drop.

16. Arsenal (Stay)

Arsenal righted the ship somewhat after a difficult festive period, beating Fulham 4-1 and Blackpool 3-0 in successive games. The latter result saw a slew of youngsters take to the pitch, including Joe Willock, who scored two and was only denied a hat-trick by an offside flag.

It's not enough for them to rise, but it does stop their slide.