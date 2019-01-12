Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Steelers Expect to Hear from Packers, Eagles, More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly expect a strong market for Antonio Brown to develop this offseason.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles are all expected to make a run at the star receiver.

La Canfora notes the Steelers are looking for a first-round pick in return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that they should be able to fetch at least a second-round pick.

Brown's future in Pittsburgh has come into question since the final week of the 2018 regular season.

The Pro Bowl wideout was inactive for a must-win game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, which Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported was the result of a "dispute" with a teammate during a walkthrough earlier in the week. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala later named quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as the unidentified teammate.

Pittsburgh wound up beating a depleted Cincinnati Bengals squad sans Brown, 16-13, to keep its postseason hopes alive but was eliminated from contention later in the day after both the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts won their respective contests.

La Canfora reported in the days following the Steelers' season finale that Brown had requested a trade, although coach Mike Tomlin went on to deny that a formal request had been made, per Bouchette.

Steelers president Art Rooney II raised eyebrows this week by telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it would be "hard to envision" Brown still being on the team when training camp opens in July. Rooney noted the team would explore his trade market but would not release him. Per Rooney, the team is not ruling out the possibility of reconciliation.

Brown took to Instagram to respond to Rooney's comment, posting a picture of himself and Rooney with the caption, "Good Business #Boomin." Brown said on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, that he plans to discuss the situation at a later date.

Trading Brown could be complicated by finances, though. He still has three years and $36.4 million in base salary remaining on his current contract, per Spotrac. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pointed out, the Steelers would face more than $21 million in dead cap space if they traded Brown.

According to Spotrac, the Colts ($122.3 million) have the most cap space to work with.