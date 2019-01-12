Rio Ferdinand Defends Mike Ashley Amid Newcastle United Sale Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Former Manchester United star and current pundit Rio Ferdinand has come to the defence of Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, saying it's only natural for him not to spend money on the club while he's trying to sell it.

As reported by the Chronicle's Kristan Heneage and Tom Marshall-Bailey Ferdinand has previously defended the controversial owner and did so again before Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea:

"I understand Rafa’s frustrations because as a manager you want the ability to go out and spend money, but they’re not in that position.

"At the same time I understand Mike Ashley. Why is he going to spend more and more money - millions and millions of pounds - when he’s actually looking to sell the club? He’s got them to a point now where they’re back in the Premier League and they’re consolidating to a certain extent.

"He’s not going to go spend his own money. You wouldn’t go spend your own money now knowing you were trying to sell something unless you knew you were going to get that back.

"It’s not easy to sell a football club. He’s got a price and he’s going to wait to get it. He’s spent money at that football club, he’s just not going to spend it at this time."

He also said Magpies fans shouldn't aim to be at the level of Manchester United or Manchester City but rather try to emulate a club like Bournemouth.

BT Sport shared more from Ferdinand, who said fans should be thankful for the investments Ashley did to get them back to the Premier League and the hiring of manager Rafa Benitez:

Football writer Daniel Storey questioned those comments, however, dismissing those notions as a "myth":

Ashley, who made his money through sporting goods chain Sports Direct, has been the owner of the Magpies since 2007. The Magpies have been relegated twice since he took control, and rumours of a possible sale have been floated for almost a decade.

Fans have constantly criticised Ashley for a lack of spending in the transfer market, and a recent report revealed the Magpies are the only Premier League team with a negative net spend over the last three seasons:

Heneage explained the fans aren't asking Ashley to spend his own money, but rather put the club's revenue back into the team:

Benitez has also expressed his frustration at the lack of spending but revealed he turned down moves to clubs with "more money" ahead of the Chelsea match, per Goal.

Newcastle have won just four matches in the Premier League this season and currently sit in the relegation zone.