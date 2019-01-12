Santiago Solari Says He Is 'Not the One to Advise' Isco on Real Madrid Future

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari said on Saturday he is not the right person to offer out-of-favour midfielder Isco advice over his future at the club.

Isco has yet to start a league match since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui at the helm in October 2018.

The Real Madrid boss said in his press conference ahead of the match against Real Betis on Sunday that the midfielder is experienced enough to make his own decisions:

"I'm not the one to advise anyone. These players have a lot of experience and many titles. A footballer who comes into the first team and has been around so long has all the experience necessary to know what they have to do. There are young people, but also others with a lot of experience."

Isco has not even managed to force his way into the first team despite injuries to Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio. Solari has instead preferred to use 18-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who only joined the club in summer 2018.

The youngster has impressed in the first team:

Isco was also left out of the starting XI for Real Madrid's Copa del Rey clash against Levante on Wednesday. Solari was asked about his omission after the 3-0 victory and offered a cryptic response, per Football Espana.

"Well, today we played a very good game," he said. "There are 24 players to select from and only 11 can start, my duty is to pick these players and it is not always the most thankful job."

Isco did arrive as a substitute in the second half and made an impact:

The 26-year-old will be hoping to feature for Real Madrid against Real Betis, as the injuries are starting to pile up for Los Blancos:

Solari gave little away when asked if Isco would start on Sunday, per Manu Sainz at AS: "He's OK, and we want all those who are not training to recover. The final squad has not [been] named yet so we'll see who plays."

However, Solari could use 20-year-old Federico Valverde instead of Isco, and Solari's selection for the match against Quique Setien's side should make for interesting reading.