Barcelona Confirm Munir El Haddadi Set to Join Sevilla in €1M Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed forward Munir El Haddadi will join Sevilla for €1.05 million after seven years at the Camp Nou.

Sevilla announced the transfer will be completed pending a medical for the Madrid-born attacker, who will represent his fourth club in La Liga if he moves to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan:

Munir will leave Catalonia after making 56 senior appearances for Barcelona, although he managed only 11 first-team outings this season (five starts).

The 23-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Valencia and moved to Alaves on identical terms last season before beginning this campaign at Barcelona under Ernesto Valverde.

Sevilla are signing a player who was once tipped for major accolades in La Liga, and Samuel Marsden hoped for the one-time capped Spain international to recapture some of his former potential:

Munir won La Liga with the Blaugrana on two occasions, as well as winning the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup in 2015. He was also the joint-top scorer in the 2015-16 Copa del Rey when Barca ran to that season's title.

Barcelona manager Valverde previously spoke about Munir's chances of a move away from the club:

Munir's arrival follows the departure of Luis Muriel, who joined Fiorentina on loan at the beginning of the winter transfer window.

Although his price tag suggests the player was of low importance to Barca, OptaJose illustrated how he could prove to be a signing of extreme value:

As well as being able to play up front, Munir can play in a number of wide roles and will seek to help Sevilla clinch Champions League qualification, with the club third in La Liga and seven points off leaders Barca.