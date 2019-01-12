Rafa Benitez Reveals He Turned Down Bigger Offers to Remain Newcastle Manager

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez says he has turned down offers from other teams with "more money" to remain at St James' Park despite ongoing tensions between the club's ownership and the fans.

Owner Mike Ashley has long been a controversial figure at the north-east club due to his investment approach.

Benitez spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League matchup against old club Chelsea, and the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Valencia chief said he's rejected more lucrative opportunities to stay put:

"I had teams, agents, talking with more money than here. When I say more money, more money than here. But still I want to do something here, I want to stay in England.

"I'm close to my family, the fans have been fantastic, so you try to do something properly.

"Yes it's a risk, but it's a challenge, and I will try to do my best to win every single game."

The Daily Mail's Craig Hope wrote the big-money offers are thought to have come from clubs in China, although it wouldn't be a surprise to learn European powers are still trying to tempt the Spaniard.

Benitez went on to talk about the need for unity among those at the club despite any struggles they've encountered, having been disappointed this season after finishing 10th in the Premier League last term:

The Chronicle's Lee Ryder recently reported Newcastle owner Ashley was prepared to give potential buyer Peter Kenyon time to find the funds necessary to purchase the club. It's believed Ashley is seeking a sale price in excess of £300 million.

The Magpies are 15th in the table as things stand and sit tied on points with Burnley and promoted Cardiff City, just two points off the relegation zone.

Veteran tactician Benitez deserves praise for the job considering Newcastle brought in only five players over the summer and sold for a net profit.

Former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given told Sky Bet Benitez can be the man to take Newcastle back to glory if given the right parameters at St James' Park:

Newcastle have scored only 15 goals this season—second only to bottom club Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Earlier this season, one of the Spaniard's former Liverpool charges, Jamie Carragher, defended his old boss and said he did not deserve to be sacked:

It's unlikely the 2005 UEFA Champions League winner would struggle for employment if he were to leave the north-east, and Benitez has demonstrated his appreciation for Newcastle by sticking around this long.