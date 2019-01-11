Antonio Brown on Trade Rumors Amid Steelers Drama: 'My Phone Line's Open'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown took to social media Friday to send a message regarding his status following the 2018 season.

According to TMZ Sports, Brown posted a live video alongside former NFL wideout Chad Ochocinco and seemingly addressed NFL teams by saying, "Stay by the phone. My phone line's open."

Brown didn't play in the Steelers' season finale win against the Cincinnati Bengals after reportedly getting involved in an argument with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during a walkthrough days before the game.

Brown also said that he's looking forward to the 2019 season in Friday's video: "Yes, I'm 31 and I'm still excited to play the game. I'm motivated, inspired, encouraged."

Prior to the Week 17 game against Cincinnati, Brown was listed on the injury report with a knee ailment, but per Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, his absence from the game entirely had to do with Brown refusing to practice after the incident with Roethlisberger.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II spoke with Dulac on Thursday and said that it's "hard to envision" Brown being with the Steelers in 2019 given what happened at the end of the season.

Rooney also said that "all other options are on the table" aside from releasing Brown: "Whether the situation can be reconciled and have him back on the team next year, we're a long way away from thinking that can happen. We're not closing the door on anything at this point."

Brown will still count for over $21 million against the salary cap in 2019 if the Steelers trade him, but Rooney indicated that it won't stop the organization from moving him if a suitable offer is on the table.

After registering 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns in 2018, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career.

The four-time first-team All-Pro has now caught at least 100 passes and totaled more than 1,200 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons.

Brown was only second on the team in receptions and receiving yardage behind JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2018, though, which could make it a bit easier for the Steelers to part ways with him.

If a team does acquire Brown, it will take on the three years and nearly $39 million remaining on his contract.