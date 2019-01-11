Leonard Hamilton: Zion Williamson Biggest ACC Phenom Since Michael Jordan

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Zion Williamson has appeared in just 14 games at the collegiate level, but the Duke Blue Devils freshman is already earning high praise from a rival coach.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown between No. 1 Duke and No. 13 Florida State, Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton compared the Blue Devils star to arguably the greatest basketball player ever, Michael Jordan. Per Warchant.com, Hamilton called Williamson "the most phenomenal talent in the ACC since Michael Jordan."

It's hard to argue with Hamilton, as the 6'7", 285-pound forward has been a highlight machine for Duke thus far:

Williamson's numbers compare favorably to the North Carolina legend's:

Of course, Jordan made a name for himself by hitting one of the biggest shots in NCAA history. That would serve as an introduction to the basketball world before Jordan dominated the NBA as a member of the Chicago Bulls, winning five NBA MVP awards and six championships.

Hamilton wasn't saying Williamson will have a better career than Jordan, but as far as hype goes, the 5-star recruit has helped put the ACC at the center of the college basketball world.