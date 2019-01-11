John Cena's WrestleMania Match, Sasha Banks and The Elite in Jan. 11 WWE Roundup

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cena's Rumored WrestleMania Match in Jeopardy?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton to WrestlingInc.com), WWE has been planning to pit John Cena against Lars Sullivan at WrestleMania 35 in April.

That match may no longer be on the table, however, due to some reported recent incidents involving Sullivan.

Meltzer noted that Sullivan was supposed to compete in a dark match prior to Monday's episode of Raw, but he reportedly either didn't show up or left the arena early due to an anxiety attack.

He then reportedly didn't show up for a scheduled dark match at SmackDown, and instead flew home.

For the past several weeks, WWE has been airing vignettes hyping Sullivan's main roster debut after a successful run in NXT.

Per Meltzer, the feud between Cena and Sullivan was expected to begin at the Royal Rumble, but it is now unknown if that will happen.

Banks Takes Shots at Lesnar, Rousey

Ahead of her Raw Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks threw some shade Friday on Twitter.

The Boss posted the following tweet about her plans after winning the Raw Women's title:

Banks took shots at Rousey and Universal champion Brock Lesnar due to their part-time schedules.

While Rousey appears on Raw almost every week, she doesn't work any house shows. Meanwhile, Lesnar's appearances are highly sporadic, although he will face Braun Strowman at the Rumble.

Banks is a four-time Raw Women's champion, but she hasn't held the title since August 2017.

Given her status as one of the premier women's wrestlers in the world, Banks apparent frustration is easy to understand.

It seems unlikely that she'll leave the Rumble as champion, but all the pieces are in place for her and Rousey to put on a fantastic match.

WWE Reportedly Made Offers to The Elite Before AEW

All Elite Wrestling is moving forward, but WWE and Triple H reportedly tried to sign the brains behind the operation beforehand.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are set to run AEW with the help of the Khan family, which owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

They will be joined by several well-known wrestlers, including fellow Elite member Adam "Hangman" Page.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Triple H made some "unique" contract offers to members of The Elite.

Triple H reportedly offered Page "main roster money" to work in NXT and be one of the top Superstars for the brand.

Also, The Young Bucks were reportedly offered a three-year deal for the same amount that AJ Styles makes. They were also offered an out after six months if they were unhappy.

Meltzer added that part of the contract would have included Being The Elite airing weekly on WWE Network.

While The Elite reportedly talked with Triple H for 12 hours and praised him for his efforts, they ultimately decided to start their own company.

