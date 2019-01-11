Oregon Backup QB Braxton Burmeister Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Prehm.

This report comes just over two weeks after starter Justin Herbert announced he would return for his senior season rather than declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean Burmeister will be leaving Oregon. It does, however, give him the opportunity to explore his options outside of Eugene and see if another program would give him more playing time.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports rated Burmeister as a 4-star recruit and the 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2017. Prior to becoming a Duck, he had previously committed to the University of Arizona.

And while he was a highly-rated prospect, the 6'1", 206-pound quarterback hasn't had much of a chance to show what he can do at the college level, as he has been buried behind Herbert on the depth chart.

When Herbert was injured in 2017, though, Burmeister started five games, appearing in seven games total, as a true freshman. Burmeister completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 330 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in 2017, adding 102 yards and three scores on the ground.

This past season, Burmeister completed five of his 10 pass attempts for 43 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, running for 29 yards as well. As Prehm noted, Burmeister was able to redshirt the 2018 season, though, by appearing in only four games for Oregon.