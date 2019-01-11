Alabama QB Coach Dan Enos Reportedly Named Miami Offensive Coordinator

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Dan Enos is reportedly being hired as the Miami Hurricanes' offensive coordinator under new head coach Manny Diaz.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the update Friday.

Enos is set to join the Canes with nearly three decades of coaching experience, including a five-year stint as head coach of the Central Michigan Chippewas from 2010 through 2014.

The 50-year-old former Michigan State Spartans quarterback served as the Arkansas Razorbacks' offensive coordinator from 2015 until 2017 before joining the Tide for this past season.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported earlier Friday the Georgia Bulldogs had joined The U in pursuit of Bama's associate head coach under Nick Saban.

His expected hiring will amplify speculation about Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, who entered the NCAA transfer portal, leaving Alabama to join Miami.

Hurts completed 62.9 percent of his throws for 5,626 yards with 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 42 appearances for Bama. He added 1,976 rushing yards and 23 scores on the ground.

He'll be a senior in 2019, however, and with Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa entrenched as the Tide's starter, moving elsewhere to showcase his talent is probably the best move for his future.

Miami quarterbacks connected on just 51.1 percent of their attempts with 19 TDs and 14 picks in 2018. Those struggles were a major reason for the team's mediocre 7-6 record, which included a blowout loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Adding Enos and Hurts could result in a significant offensive turnaround next season.