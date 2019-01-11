Mr Bling Makes Football Portraits from Crystals

It's called the beautiful game for good reason, but one artist might just have taken the art of football to the next level.

Mr Bling makes portraits of the world's best players using Swarovski crystals.

Each piece of work can take up to 30 days to make and can be valued at as much as €1 million.

