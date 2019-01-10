NFL Rumors: Rams QB Coach Zac Taylor to Be Named Bengals Head Coach

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

This is a 2018 photo of Zac Taylor of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Thursday, April 26, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly are zeroing in on Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor to fill their head-coaching vacancy, a source told WLWT's Elise Jesse on Thursday. 

Jesse noted that information had not been confirmed by multiple sources, though. However, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller is hearing Taylor's name being mentioned as the favorite for the job as well, citing the coach's impressive interviews.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

