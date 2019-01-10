NFL Rumors: Rams QB Coach Zac Taylor to Be Named Bengals Head Coach

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly are zeroing in on Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor to fill their head-coaching vacancy, a source told WLWT's Elise Jesse on Thursday.

Jesse noted that information had not been confirmed by multiple sources, though. However, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller is hearing Taylor's name being mentioned as the favorite for the job as well, citing the coach's impressive interviews.

