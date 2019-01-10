Lionel Messi-Less Barcelona Look Uninspired in Shocking Levante Loss

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona will have to mount a comeback in the Copa del Rey if they're to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, as they were upset 2-1 by Levante in their last-16 first-leg encounter on Thursday.

Barcelona, who rested Lionel Messi for the match, got off to the worst possible start as they quickly found themselves two goals down. Erick Cabaco opened the scoring for the hosts on four minutes, before Borja Mayoral—on loan at Levante from Real Madrid—made it 2-0 14 minutes later.

For long spells Barcelona were lifeless in attack in the second period and it looked as though they would have a two-goal deficit to make up in the second leg. However, they halved Levante's advantage five minutes from time when Philippe Coutinho slotted home a penalty.

The second leg of the contest will be played in a week's time at Barcelona's Camp Nou.

Messi Dependence Will Halt Barcelona's Treble Ambitions

David Ramos/Getty Images

Late last season when Barcelona were seeking to complete an unbeaten La Liga campaign they decided not to include Messi in the squad for a trip to Levante. The decision backfired, the Blaugrana lost 5-4 and their chance of history had gone.

There were similar themes in this encounter, with Barcelona again looking rudderless in their play without their No. 10:



Messi continues to set extraordinary standards in the football world and he's been exceptional in 2018-19, helping Barcelona progress to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages and into a five-point lead at the top of La Liga.

However, it appears as though an injury to their talisman would be catastrophic for the Blaugrana, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho not consistent enough to take on extra responsibility. With that in mind, it's hard to see Barca remaining in contention for both cup competitions as well as La Liga this season.

Busquets Alternative Must be Transfer Priority for Blaugrana

David Ramos/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets remains an important part of this Barcelona side and like Messi, the team lean heavily on the influence of the veteran playmaker.

Despite spending heavily on midfield options in recent years, the Blaugrana don't have anyone in the setup who is capable of doing a similar job. The likes of Arturo Vidal, Arthur Melo and even Paulinho before he moved on were much more influential in advanced areas, while Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto also thrive further forward.

It means that Busquets features a little more than he should at this point in his career and there were signs of jadedness from the 30-year-old in this fixture. Sid Lowe of the Guardian was surprised to see him playing, whereas Rafael Hernandez was not impressed with the display:



The EiF Twitter account commented on a different role manager Ernesto Valverde sought to use him in and suggested a possible replacement:



Getting someone in who can replicate Busquets' influence feels like an impossible task given his unique abilities and affinity with the club.

Still, another deep-lying midfielder of his ilk would give Valverde more depth, more assurance when resting Busquets and will potentially prolong the impact the iconic midfielder can have at Barca in the twilight of his career.

What's Next?

Barcelona will be looking to extend their five-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday and will be big favourites when they welcome Eibar to the Camp Nou.

Levante will be out to upset another of Spain's biggest names earlier that day, as they travel to Atletico Madrid.