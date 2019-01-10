NFL Rumors: Ben McAdoo to Interview with Kliff Kingsbury for Job with Cardinals

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

After taking the 2018 season off, former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo could return to the NFL on Kliff Kingsbury's staff.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, McAdoo will interview with the Arizona Cardinals after Kingsbury seemed to indicate he was seeking a veteran offensive coordinator to work with him.

Kingsbury emphasized during his introductory press conference with the Cardinals on Wednesday they want to build the best staff to turn the organization around quickly.