NFL Rumors: Ben McAdoo to Interview with Kliff Kingsbury for Job with Cardinals

NFL Rumors: Ben McAdoo to Interview with Kliff Kingsbury for Job with CardinalsJanuary 10, 2019
After taking the 2018 season off, former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo could return to the NFL on Kliff Kingsbury's staff.
Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, McAdoo will interview with the Arizona Cardinals after Kingsbury seemed to indicate he was seeking a veteran offensive coordinator to work with him.
Kingsbury emphasized during his introductory press conference with the Cardinals on Wednesday they want to build the best staff to turn the organization around quickly.
"We will try to get the right guys," Kingsbury told reporters. "That has been [general manager Steve Keim's] mantra when we have sat down. We don't care if we know them, we don't know them, let's make sure we get the right coaches for us right now."
McAdoo was fired by the Giants in December 2017 after a 2-10 start to the season. The 41-year-old led the team to the playoffs with an 11-5 record in 2016, their first postseason appearance since winning Super Bowl XLVI five seasons earlier.
Prior to serving as New York's head coach, McAdoo served as the team's offensive coordinator for two seasons. The Giants finished sixth in the NFL with 26.3 points per game in 2015.
The Cardinals finished last season with the NFL's worst record (3-13) and haven't finished over .500 since 2015.
