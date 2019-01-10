Alan Williams, Nets Reportedly Agree to 2-Way Contract After Deal with CBA Fails

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Alan Williams will resume his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets after his deal with the China Basketball Association fell apart.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams signed a two-way contract with the Nets and is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Williams was waived by the Nets on Jan. 2, allowing him to pursue a more lucrative opportunity elsewhere.

Per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Williams may have been able to earn at least $2 million in China. The most he can earn on a two-way contract is $385,000.

The Nets originally signed Williams to a two-way contract in September. The 25-year-old has been terrific in the G League this season, ranking third overall with 14.6 rebounds and 12th among forwards with 21 points per game.

Williams spent parts of the previous three seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He played in five games during the 2017-18 campaign, averaging four points and 4.4 rebounds. His last appearance in an NBA game was on April 3, 2018.