Vance Joseph Rumors: Ex-Broncos HC Interviewing with Cardinals for DC Job

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interviewing Vance Joseph for their vacant defensive coordinator position Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Joseph was fired at the conclusion of the 2018 regular season after spending two years as the Denver Broncos' head coach. He went 11-21 overall, including a 6-10 mark this season.

The Cardinals fired Steve Wilks after one season as the team's head coach and replaced him this week with former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Joseph has also interviewed for the Cincinnati Bengals' vacant head coaching position, and Rapoport noted that he is still a candidate to land that job.

Prior to becoming the Broncos' head coach, Joseph had extensive experience as a defensive backs coach in the college ranks and with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Bengals in the NFL.

Joseph then spent one season as the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2016.

His results have been mixed during his time as a defensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL.

The Dolphins ranked 29th in total defense and 18th in points allowed in 2016, while the Broncos were third in total defense and 22nd in points allowed in 2017.

This season, Denver was 22nd in total yardage allowed and 13th in scoring defense despite having an abundance of talent on that side of the ball.

If hired, the 46-year-old Joseph would take control of an Arizona defense that was 20th in yardage allowed and 26th in points allowed in 2018.

Given Kingsbury's status as an offensive-minded coach and quarterback whisperer, he needs an experienced coach to run the defense, and it remains to be seen if Joseph is that guy given the fact that he has spent only one year as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.