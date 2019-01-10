FBI Investigating Death Threats Made Against Tyler Trent's Family

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The FBI is reportedly investigating a man who allegedly made death threats against the family of Tyler Trent, a Purdue superfan who had bone cancer and died January 1 at the age of 20.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), 39-year-old John Pinkham was arrested Monday and will face federal charges of intent to injure when he is extradited to Indiana from Florida.

He allegedly made the threatening posts on Trent's Facebook page while using an alias, although Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told the Daytona Beach News-Journal (h/t the AP) that Pinkham said his girlfriend had sent the threats.

Trent inspired college football fans across the country during the 2018 season.

He received the Disney Spirit Award during ESPN's College Football Awards Show and was the subject of an emotional Tom Rinaldi profile during ESPN's College GameDay in October.



He also spoke to his beloved Boilermakers in the locker room following their upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in October and was the honorary captain for the team at the Music City Bowl matchup against the Auburn Tigers.

Trent also raised more than $101,000 for Riley Hospital cancer research through the Purdue University Dance Marathon. Riley's Children Foundation announced the creation of the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment for Riley Hospital in his honor, which uses funds to support research into cures for cancer.