Michy Batshuayi to Return to Chelsea After Valencia Terminate Loan Deal

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

GIJON, SPAIN - JANUARY 8: Michy Batshuayi of Valencia CF during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Sporting Gijon v Valencia at the El Molinon on January 8, 2019 in Gijon Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Valencia have confirmed Michy Batshuayi will return to Chelsea in the "coming hours or days," with the La Liga outfit set to end his loan agreement early.

The Belgium international striker moved to Valencia in the summer for the 2018-19 campaign but has struggled to make an impression. The 25-year-old has only started four games in the top flight for Los Che and has netted just three times in all competitions.

Speaking about the striker, Valencia's sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed Batshuayi is poised to end his disappointing stint at the Mestalla, per Sky Sports:

"Batshuayi's situation is very clear. We are negotiating the player's exit with various other clubs."

"I expect he will leave in the coming hours or days. The player knows he is leaving, we told him some weeks ago. We hope that, for his sake, this can be resolved as soon as possible. He is leaving and it's now a matter of negotiation."

Mateu Alemany
Mateu AlemanyManuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Competition for a starting spot at Valencia looked set to be fierce this term given the options manager Marcelino has to choose from. 

However, players with excellent goalscoring reputations like Batshuayi, Rodrigo Moreno, Goncalo Guedes and Kevin Gameiro have all failed to find their best. It appears the club have now given up all hope that Batshuayi will come good.

For the striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, it will be a huge disappointment not to have fared better at Valencia. 

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws commented on what the player must do if he's to make improvements in his game:

After picking up a serious injury during his time at Dortmund and failing at Valencia, the next step in the career of the forward feels like a crucial one.

While Chelsea have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer this season, with both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata unable to nail down a place in the XI, Liam Twomey of ESPN FC doesn't believe the Belgian will be staying at Stamford Bridge:

Given his goalscoring record has always been impressive prior to his switch to Spain, you suspect there won't be a shortage of suitors for Batshuayi. According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, both West Ham United and Crystal Palace are interested in the player. 

Getting regular games feels crucial for the former Marseille man. Aside from his brief spell at Dortmund during which he was a regular starter, he's held a reputation throughout his career as being an impact substitute; he's now at an age where he should be seeking to shed that status.

Basthuayi has the physicality, penalty-box intelligence and finishing skill to be a consistent goalscorer in one of Europe's elite leagues. After so many moves so early in his career, some stability and trust from a coach feels key for the sharpshooter.  

Related

    Icardi Will Sign with Inter When 'Concrete Offer' Arrives

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Icardi Will Sign with Inter When 'Concrete Offer' Arrives

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Icardi Calls Out 'Bulls--t' on Rumours He'll Change Agent

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Icardi Calls Out 'Bulls--t' on Rumours He'll Change Agent

    Goal
    via Goal

    Report: Ronaldo to Give DNA Sample to Police

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Ronaldo to Give DNA Sample to Police

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho Rules Out Returning to Portugal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Rules Out Returning to Portugal

    Goal
    via Goal