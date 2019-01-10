Michy Batshuayi to Return to Chelsea After Valencia Terminate Loan Deal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Valencia have confirmed Michy Batshuayi will return to Chelsea in the "coming hours or days," with the La Liga outfit set to end his loan agreement early.

The Belgium international striker moved to Valencia in the summer for the 2018-19 campaign but has struggled to make an impression. The 25-year-old has only started four games in the top flight for Los Che and has netted just three times in all competitions.

Speaking about the striker, Valencia's sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed Batshuayi is poised to end his disappointing stint at the Mestalla, per Sky Sports:

"Batshuayi's situation is very clear. We are negotiating the player's exit with various other clubs."

"I expect he will leave in the coming hours or days. The player knows he is leaving, we told him some weeks ago. We hope that, for his sake, this can be resolved as soon as possible. He is leaving and it's now a matter of negotiation."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Competition for a starting spot at Valencia looked set to be fierce this term given the options manager Marcelino has to choose from.

However, players with excellent goalscoring reputations like Batshuayi, Rodrigo Moreno, Goncalo Guedes and Kevin Gameiro have all failed to find their best. It appears the club have now given up all hope that Batshuayi will come good.

For the striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, it will be a huge disappointment not to have fared better at Valencia.

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws commented on what the player must do if he's to make improvements in his game:

After picking up a serious injury during his time at Dortmund and failing at Valencia, the next step in the career of the forward feels like a crucial one.

While Chelsea have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer this season, with both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata unable to nail down a place in the XI, Liam Twomey of ESPN FC doesn't believe the Belgian will be staying at Stamford Bridge:

Given his goalscoring record has always been impressive prior to his switch to Spain, you suspect there won't be a shortage of suitors for Batshuayi. According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, both West Ham United and Crystal Palace are interested in the player.

Getting regular games feels crucial for the former Marseille man. Aside from his brief spell at Dortmund during which he was a regular starter, he's held a reputation throughout his career as being an impact substitute; he's now at an age where he should be seeking to shed that status.

Basthuayi has the physicality, penalty-box intelligence and finishing skill to be a consistent goalscorer in one of Europe's elite leagues. After so many moves so early in his career, some stability and trust from a coach feels key for the sharpshooter.