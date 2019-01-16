The Biggest Offseason Priority for Every New Power 5 CFB Coach

10 of 10

The Big 12 isn't known for its defense. But even by the shootout conference's standards, the Red Raiders were awful under Kliff Kingsbury in 2018.

They finished 108th nationally in total defense, 86th in scoring defense and next-to-last in pass defense, allowing 288.3 yards per game through the air.

Like Kingsbury, new Texas Tech coach Matt Wells was known as an offensive-minded head coach at Utah State, but he has to do his real work on defense if the Red Raiders are going to improve next year.

The puzzle pieces are plentiful on the other side of the ball, but it won't matter if they can't stop anybody. Wells brought defensive coordinator Keith Patterson with him from Utah State to help. The Aggies had eight players receive all-conference honors in the Mountain West (three on defense), and they led the nation in takeaways.

Even when you aren't the most talented defense, if you can find ways to create extra possessions, it helps win games. That may be how TTU patches things up in '19 until it finds more players on that side of the ball.

There will be some bumps in the road for Wells, Patterson and Co., but they've got to find a way to get better. Linebacker Dakota Allen's departure won't help.

With quarterback Alan Bowman and the offensive playmakers on the other side of the ball, though, maintaining mediocrity on defense should be enough to get the Red Raiders to a bowl game.

Youngsters like cornerback Alex Hogan and defensive end Gilbert Ibeneme need to be ready to step in and play right away too.

