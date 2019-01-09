Arizona Cardinals Twitter Account Roasts Stephen A. Smith with Hunter Henry Joke

Arizona Cardinals Twitter Account Roasts Stephen A. Smith with Hunter Henry JokeJanuary 10, 2019
The Arizona Cardinals are not ones to be messed with.
At least not on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Arizona hired Kliff Kingsbury away from the USC Trojans to be their new head coach. Well, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was among those to take issue with the Cardinals' decision, considering Kingsbury was just fired from his alma mater, Texas Tech, at the end of the 2018 campaign after compiling a 35-40 record with just one bowl victory in six years as head coach of the Red Raiders:
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith
This DUDE Kliff Kingsbury looks like a better candidate to be on the BACHELOR than a head coach of a football team, DAMNIT! https://t.co/WYOG3DRRM8
That rant certainly grabbed the Cardinals' attention:
Arizona Kardinals @AZCardinals
We thought you would be in a good mood since the Chargers activated Hunter Henry this week. https://t.co/lkVzzDwEa2
For those unfamiliar with the reference, the Cardinals were taking a shot at Smith for an unfortunate viral moment the First Take star was involved in last month.
While discussing a pivotal AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith highlighted a potential Hunter Henry-Derrick Johnson matchup. The problem being that Henry was out with a torn ACL suffered in May, and the Chiefs parted ways with Johnson last offseason.
Smith later brushed it off as a "brain-lock" moment:
Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith
My Brother, it’s called a MISTAKE because I was think of Virgil Green, but mentioned Hunter because I was multi-tasking. That’s what happens when you’re doing a thousand things. But I don’t blame you if you told me to “Stay Off The Weeeeeeedddddddd.!” That was a brain-lock moment https://t.co/hhFfUmbhiu
As Arizona noted, Henry was activated for the first time all season this week, just in time for a divisional-round showdown with the New England Patriots.
