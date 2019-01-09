Arizona Cardinals Twitter Account Roasts Stephen A. Smith with Hunter Henry Joke

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals are not ones to be messed with.

At least not on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Arizona hired Kliff Kingsbury away from the USC Trojans to be their new head coach. Well, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was among those to take issue with the Cardinals' decision, considering Kingsbury was just fired from his alma mater, Texas Tech, at the end of the 2018 campaign after compiling a 35-40 record with just one bowl victory in six years as head coach of the Red Raiders:

That rant certainly grabbed the Cardinals' attention:

For those unfamiliar with the reference, the Cardinals were taking a shot at Smith for an unfortunate viral moment the First Take star was involved in last month.

While discussing a pivotal AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith highlighted a potential Hunter Henry-Derrick Johnson matchup. The problem being that Henry was out with a torn ACL suffered in May, and the Chiefs parted ways with Johnson last offseason.

Smith later brushed it off as a "brain-lock" moment:

As Arizona noted, Henry was activated for the first time all season this week, just in time for a divisional-round showdown with the New England Patriots.