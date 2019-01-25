Derrick Rose Doesn't Return vs. Lakers After Suffering Ankle Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced point guard Derrick Rose left Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a sore right ankle.

Rose has enjoyed a relative renaissance on the court in 2018-19. He dropped 50 points in a win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, and he's averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists through 37 games for Minnesota.

This season went off the rails before it even began for the Timberwolves, with Jimmy Butler's trade demand throwing the franchise into disarray. Things have stabilized a bit more in Minnesota after the team traded Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Wolves are still facing an uphill battle to return to the NBA playoffs.

At 24-24, Minnesota is two games back of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

It would be concerning for the Timberwolves if Rose had to miss time considering how well he's playing and the point guard situation. Jeff Teague (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) also missed Thursday's game against the Lakers, meaning Jerryd Bayless would likely be asked to play significant minutes in a prolonged Rose absence.