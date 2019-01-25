Derrick Rose Doesn't Return vs. Lakers After Suffering Ankle Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose plays against the Houston Rockets against the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced point guard Derrick Rose left Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a sore right ankle.

Rose has enjoyed a relative renaissance on the court in 2018-19. He dropped 50 points in a win over the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31, and he's averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists through 37 games for Minnesota.

This season went off the rails before it even began for the Timberwolves, with Jimmy Butler's trade demand throwing the franchise into disarray. Things have stabilized a bit more in Minnesota after the team traded Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Wolves are still facing an uphill battle to return to the NBA playoffs.

At 24-24, Minnesota is two games back of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

It would be concerning for the Timberwolves if Rose had to miss time considering how well he's playing and the point guard situation. Jeff Teague (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle) also missed Thursday's game against the Lakers, meaning Jerryd Bayless would likely be asked to play significant minutes in a prolonged Rose absence.

Related

    KAT, Wiggins Show Out in Win vs. Lakers

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    KAT, Wiggins Show Out in Win vs. Lakers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Buys $13.3M Home in Southern California

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Buys $13.3M Home in Southern California

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Visit Obama During Trip to DC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Visit Obama During Trip to DC

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Wolves at Lakers: A Golden Opportunity

    Minnesota Timberwolves logo
    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Wolves at Lakers: A Golden Opportunity

    Canis Hoopus
    via Canis Hoopus