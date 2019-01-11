Scottish Premiership Live Stream: How to Watch, League Schedule, Table, News

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Scottish Premiership is the top domestic soccer league in Scotland. The 12-team football league has historically been dominated by the top two clubs from Glasgow—Rangers and Celtic, nicknamed the Old Firm.

Rangers have won the league championship 54 times, while Celtic have won the title 49 times.

No team outside of the Old Firm has won the league since Aberdeen in 1984-85.

United States men's national team standout Timothy Weah recently completed a loan move to Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of the season. He will likely feature prominently in Celtic's efforts to win both the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Europa League.

Below is information on how to watch and live-stream Scottish Premiership matches in the U.S., the league schedule, table and latest news.

Scottish Premiership: Live Stream, How to Watch

Select Scottish Premiership matches can be watched and streamed live in the U.S. exclusively on B/R Live.

Live-streaming options on B/R Live for Scottish Premiership matches include $2.99 for single matches, $9.99 for a monthly soccer pass and $79.99 for a yearly soccer pass. The subscription options include access to watch the Scottish Premiership highlight show, which streams every week the league plays matches, as well as all soccer airing on B/R Live, including UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches and highlight shows.

Watch the Scottish Premiership on B/R Live here.

Scottish Premiership: League Schedule

Following the winter break, the Scottish Premiership returns to B/R Live on Wednesday, Jan. 23. From that point, B/R Live will stream two to three live league matches per week through the end of the season, along with the highlight shows once a week.

Here is the upcoming Scottish Premiership schedule on B/R Live, with all times ET:

Wednesday, Jan. 23: Kilmarnock vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: St Mirren vs. Hibernian, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 27: Livingston vs. Rangers, 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 1: Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3: St Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6: Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17: Motherwell vs. Hearts, 7:15 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17: Kilmarnock vs. Celtic, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 24: Hamilton vs. Rangers, 7:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27: Hearts vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Find the full 2019 Scottish Premiership schedule here.

Scottish Premiership: League Table

Every team in the Scottish Premiership has played 21 matches this season, with the exception of Celtic and St Johnstone, who have each played 20.

Celtic and Rangers are tied at the top of the league table with 42 points, although Celtic have that game in hand.

Behind the Old Firm, Kilmarnock have 41 points, and Aberdeen have 39. Kilmarnock have won the league once in their history (1964-65) and finished runner-up four times. Aberdeen have won the league four times (most recently in 1984-85, when they were coached by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson) and have finished runners-up 17 times.

Here is the full Scottish Premiership table.

Scottish Premiership: Latest News

The biggest Scottish Premiership news of the January transfer window occurred when Celtic brought in Weah on loan from PSG for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old USMNT player has already been introduced at the club and begun training with the squad. Weah has appeared in eight matches for the U.S., starting six times. He's tallied one goal and one assist. With the PSG first team, he had scored twice in six matches.

On the other side of Glasgow, Rangers brought in veteran English striker Jermain Defoe on a loan from Bournemouth for the next 18 months as they fight for the league crown.

Before the winter break, the Old Firm Derby aired on B/R Live, with Rangers securing a crucial win over Celtic in what was a frenetic, dramatic match that somehow only finished 1-0.

For more of the latest league news and updates on the Scottish Premiership, visit the league's official site.