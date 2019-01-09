Copa del Rey 2019: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 16, Leg 1 Games

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Leganes in the Copa del Rey round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Goals from Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior gave Los Blancos their first win of 2019 and put them in a strong position to progress.



Atletico Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw at Girona in their first leg at the Estadi Montilivi. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for the visitors, but Choco Lozano gave Girona hope ahead of the return.

Elsewhere, Villarreal scored two late goals to secure a 2-2 draw against Espanyol. Karl Toko Ekambi pulled one back on 85 minutes before Carlos Bacca equalised four minutes later.

Getafe also scored late on to take the advantage against Real Valladolid. Angel Rodriguez's stoppage-time winner was enough to secure a 1-0 win at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Wednesday's Results

Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Getafe 1-0 Real Valladolid

Villarreal 2-2 Espanyol

Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes

Wednesday Recap

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari rotated his squad against Leganes, but once again could not find room for Isco in his starting XI:

Los Blancos found it tough going in the first half, and it took a penalty to break the deadlock. Alvaro Odriozola was fouled and Sergio Ramos converted his 100th career goal from the spot:

The hosts doubled their lead with just over 20 minutes of normal time remaining. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior combined for Vazquez to make it 2-0.

The Brazilian then volleyed home a superb finish at the far post to put Real Madrid in a commanding position to qualify:

New signing Brahim Diaz also made his debut in front of the Bernabeu's lowest attendance of the season:

It's a much-needed win for Real Madrid after Sunday's La Liga defeat to Real Sociedad, and their lead should be enough to see them into the quarter-finals.

Atletico Madrid got off to a fine start against Girona, as Griezmann fired the visitors ahead inside 10 minutes.

Goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz managed to get a touch on the France international's shot from the edge of the box but could not prevent it sneaking into the back of the net.

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne highlighted Griezmann's goalscoring form:

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession after the goal, but they were pegged back just after the half-hour mark when Girona levelled the match.

Aleix Garcia clipped the ball out to Lozano just inside the penalty area. He took a touch and then curled the ball past Antonio Adan in the Atletico goal.

Football journalist Euan McTear was not impressed with the goalkeeping:

Lozano then went close to putting Girona ahead five minutes later. The 25-year-old managed to get his head on a corner in from the left but saw his effort denied by the crossbar.

Both teams had chances to win it in the second half. Seydou Doumbia had an excellent opportunity, but Adan saved his effort from close range.

Thomas Partey then missed with a shot from range after Iraizoz had cleared the ball straight to the Atletico man.

Opta highlighted Atletico manager Diego Simeone's struggles against Girona:

The result leaves the match finely poised ahead of the return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico will be the favourites to go through, but it would be little surprise if this tie ended up being decided on penalties.