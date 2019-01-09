Copa del Rey 2019: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 16, Leg 1 Games

Copa del Rey 2019: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 16, Leg 1 GamesJanuary 9, 2019
Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Leganes in the Copa del Rey round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Goals from Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior gave Los Blancos their first win of 2019 and put them in a strong position to progress.
Atletico Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw at Girona in their first leg at the Estadi Montilivi. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for the visitors, but Choco Lozano gave Girona hope ahead of the return.
Elsewhere, Villarreal scored two late goals to secure a 2-2 draw against Espanyol. Karl Toko Ekambi pulled one back on 85 minutes before Carlos Bacca equalised four minutes later.
Getafe also scored late on to take the advantage against Real Valladolid. Angel Rodriguez's stoppage-time winner was enough to secure a 1-0 win at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Wednesday's Results
Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Getafe 1-0 Real Valladolid
Villarreal 2-2 Espanyol
Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes
Wednesday Recap
Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari rotated his squad against Leganes, but once again could not find room for Isco in his starting XI:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Isco on the bench again for Madrid tonight - even in Copa del Rey game with all their injuries. Benzema starts yet again, Vinicius in front three, Valverde and Ceballos in midfield.
Los Blancos found it tough going in the first half, and it took a penalty to break the deadlock. Alvaro Odriozola was fouled and Sergio Ramos converted his 100th career goal from the spot:
OptaJose @OptaJose
100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal in his proffesional career (80 for @realmadriden, 3 for @SevillaFC_ENG and 17 for @SeFutbol). Centenary. https://t.co/PKiRdjGEvR
The hosts doubled their lead with just over 20 minutes of normal time remaining. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior combined for Vazquez to make it 2-0.
The Brazilian then volleyed home a superb finish at the far post to put Real Madrid in a commanding position to qualify:
Phil Kitromilides @PhilKitro
Two goals and seven assists for Vinicius since making his debut. A goal or assist every 59 minutes.
New signing Brahim Diaz also made his debut in front of the Bernabeu's lowest attendance of the season:
The Spanish Football Podcast @tsf_podcast
44,231 attendance at the Bernabeu. By some distance the worst of the season.
It's a much-needed win for Real Madrid after Sunday's La Liga defeat to Real Sociedad, and their lead should be enough to see them into the quarter-finals.
Atletico Madrid got off to a fine start against Girona, as Griezmann fired the visitors ahead inside 10 minutes.
Goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz managed to get a touch on the France international's shot from the edge of the box but could not prevent it sneaking into the back of the net.
Sports journalist Robbie Dunne highlighted Griezmann's goalscoring form:
Robbie Dunne @robbiejdunne
That's six goals in Griezmann's last six games in LaLiga, Champions League and Copa del Rey.
The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession after the goal, but they were pegged back just after the half-hour mark when Girona levelled the match.
Aleix Garcia clipped the ball out to Lozano just inside the penalty area. He took a touch and then curled the ball past Antonio Adan in the Atletico goal.
Football journalist Euan McTear was not impressed with the goalkeeping:
Euan McTear @emctear
Oblak would have saved that. But for some reason he's sitting on the bench under a blanket for a game in a competition Atlético should be doing everything possible to win.
Lozano then went close to putting Girona ahead five minutes later. The 25-year-old managed to get his head on a corner in from the left but saw his effort denied by the crossbar.
Both teams had chances to win it in the second half. Seydou Doumbia had an excellent opportunity, but Adan saved his effort from close range.
Thomas Partey then missed with a shot from range after Iraizoz had cleared the ball straight to the Atletico man.
Opta highlighted Atletico manager Diego Simeone's struggles against Girona:
OptaJose @OptaJose
4 - Diego Simeone has played more competitive games without a win against Girona than versus any other side as Atletico de Madrid manager (D4). Obstacle https://t.co/veYnyKnGdJ
The result leaves the match finely poised ahead of the return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Atletico will be the favourites to go through, but it would be little surprise if this tie ended up being decided on penalties.
