Matthijs de Ligt Rules out January Barcelona, Manchester City Transfer

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

ORLANDO, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax during the Training Camp Ajax in Orlando on January 8, 2019 in Orlando United States (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt has once again ruled out a January exit amid rumours linking him to Barcelona and Manchester City.

Transfer speculation has been rife for months, but the youngster has consistently stated he won't move in January.

He did so again in an interview with NOS (h/t Goal), citing the team's title push in the Netherlands: "A move will not be happening this transfer window. Ajax fans will not have to worry about that. We want to win the Eredivisie title and will need every player to get there."

He also said he would always favour a summer move during a recent appearance on Planet Futbol TV:

De Ligt has previously made similar comments in an interview with Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), and Ajax director Marc Overmars also ruled out any January transfer, per LaRoma24.it (h/t Calciomercato.com).

The 19-year-old centre-back was voted Golden Boy of 2018, the award for the top under-21 player in Europe. He's already a full Netherlands international and has bags of experience under his belt―including starting a UEFA Europa league final―despite his young age.

De Ligt is the latest in a long line of promising Ajax academy graduates, and like many players who enjoyed their football education at De Toekomst, he's blessed with excellent technical ability to go with his physical skills.

His ball-striking is so good he easily beat Ajax's other coveted youngster, Frenkie de Jong, in a game of football darts:

Barcelona may no longer be on the lookout for a young defender after adding Jean-Clair Todibo, although De Ligt has so much potential they may just go for both. City also have no need for another young defender, but they too likely won't pass on his vast upside.

Ajax sit in second place in the Eredivisie at the midway point of the season, two points behind leaders PSV and 10 points ahead of the rest. The Dutch giants haven't won the title since the 2013-14 campaign and are desperate to end that streak.

The Amsterdammers will not want to part with either of their top youngsters as long as they can challenge PSV for the Eredivisie crown.  

