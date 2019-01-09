Conor McGregor Calls Firas Zahabi a 'Twerp' for Max Holloway Comment

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor blasted Tristar Gym founder Firas Zahabi on Tuesday for his comments regarding a potential rematch between McGregor and Max Holloway.

McGregor tweeted the following in response to Zahabi's belief that Holloway would beat McGregor if they were to fight again:

According to Peter Carroll of MMAFighting.com, Zahabi offered his prediction in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Tristar Gym's YouTube page:

"If I had to pick Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor today, I would pick Max Holloway. Why? When they fought the first time, for those of you who don't know, McGregor won an easy three rounds. McGregor outstruck Holloway in the first two rounds and then in the third round he outgrappled Holloway. In the second or third round, McGregor tears his ACL, so he goes heavy grappling and he even shows that he can outgrapple Holloway.

"That happened a long time ago. I think Holloway has grown leaps and bounds since then; he has grown leaps and bounds. In my opinion, Holloway would outpunch him, he would outwork him, he would do very much what [Nate] Diaz did but more. I think McGregor got away with a lot of stuff against Diaz, like leg kicks. I don't think he could do that against Holloway, but Holloway has the same kind of output as Diaz, the same kind of chin as Diaz, he's more athletic than Diaz, he has more variety than Diaz in his attacks; he has more kicking, kneeing and elbowing and his chin is phenomenal."

At UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen in August 2013, McGregor beat Holloway by unanimous decision in a three-round bout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.