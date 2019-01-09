Antonio Rudiger: Callum Hudson-Odoi Has Asked About Germany Amid Bayern Interest

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked him about Germany amid interest in him from Bayern Munich.

Rudiger, who has 29 caps for Germany's national team, discussed Hudson-Odoi after the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Rudiger said:

"Of course, he asked me about Germany. It was just a general question from him to know, because he is still young. I can advise him. But at the end of the day, he decides about his future.

"He can develop as well here. You can see it from both sides. Of course, he can develop in Germany as well and don't forget Bayern Munich is also a big club. It is something he needs to decide for his future. I wish him all the best, but for me, I just wish he stays with us."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club are hoping to sign the 18-year-old, per Sky Sports News:

The 18-year-old winger has made just 12 senior appearances for the Blues, eight of which have come this season.

He's taken the chance to impress; in November, he contributed a goal and an assist in a UEFA Europa League match with PAOK, and on Saturday, he supplied both assists in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Hudson-Odoi was rewarded for his performance against Forest with a start against Tottenham Hotspur, and former England striker Gary Lineker expressed his admiration for him:

Squawka Football provided further insight as to why Bayern might be interested in him:

Bayern have particular need of Hudson-Odoi's talents. Arjen Robben will be 35 this month, while Franck Ribery—who occupies the same spot as the Chelsea youngster wide on the left—will be 36 in April.

The pair have been incredible servants and potent weapons for Bayern over the years, but it's long past time the Bavarian club found long-term replacements for them.

Kingsley Coman can provide one solution, but that still leaves one flank vacant, and Hudson-Odoi could be a strong choice to fill it.