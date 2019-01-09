The Top MMA Fighters to Watch in 2019

0 of 11

It's not just a new year for the UFC, but a new era. The leader in MMA left behind broadcaster Fox at the end of 2018 and sets its sights on a new partnership with ESPN.

As it joins a new network with more sports fans ready to check out the product, the UFC also has a bevy of fighters chomping at the bit to make 2019 their year.

The UFC set the stage for 2019 throughout the back-half of the year with new signings and teases like Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar. The year closed with Jon Jones reassuming the light heavyweight throne and Amanda Nunes' shocking the world with a swift KO over Cris "Cyborg" Justino.

With the calendar flipping over, there are even more fighters to watch. But who?

It's easy to name Ben Askren. The former Bellator and ONE FC champion has mauled his way through two organizations, and after years of talk, he finally arrives in the UFC after a surprise trade involving Demetrious Johnson, as noted by MMAFighting.com's Dave Doyle. But Askren is not the only new face.

Debuting fighters are not the only ones to be watched, either. What about those on the brink of getting their shot at gold? Or past champions?

2019 looks to be a promising year for the UFC, and fans will have to break out their notepad to keep track of all the talent ready to make their mark.

Let's take a look at some of the fighters you need to keep track of when the UFC begins its yearly schedule.