Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins to Return from Achilles Injury in Next 20 Games

Center DeMarcus Cousins hasn't yet made his debut with the Golden State Warriors this season as he recovers from his torn Achilles, but his return appears to be coming soon.

"It’s closer now," head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. "The conditioning has got over a barrier."

The coach expects Cousins to make his debut within the next 20 games.

