B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Wade in WOW 7 PE, Carter in Nike Shox BB4 in Toronto

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2019

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A relatively busy Tuesday night in the NBA meant plenty of colorful kicks for sneaker fans to gaze upon while following the action.

A pair of rookies, Collin Sexton and Trae Young, took center stage, while stars Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Paul George didn't disappoint either.

     

Sexton in That Clemson Track Jacket and Air Jordan 1 "Bred" 😂

     

Trae in the Reflective Yeezys

     

Miami Vice Twist to the Way of Wade 7

     

PG13 Comes in with the "Chlorophyll" Air Jordan 3

     

Montrezl Harrell Bringing Out the And 1

     

Russ Rocks New Signature Shoe vs. Minnesota

      

Jimmy Butler Dons Air Jordan 31 Low PEs

      

Vince Carter Commemorates Special Occasion in Toronto

     

Ten games are on tap Wednesday. The Houston Rockets' matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks headlines the night, and the Phoenix Suns' battle with the Dallas Mavericks is an underrated game to follow for sneakerheads.

