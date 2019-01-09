B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Wade in WOW 7 PE, Carter in Nike Shox BB4 in Toronto

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Wade in WOW 7 PE, Carter in Nike Shox BB4 in TorontoJanuary 9, 2019
A relatively busy Tuesday night in the NBA meant plenty of colorful kicks for sneaker fans to gaze upon while following the action.
A pair of rookies, Collin Sexton and Trae Young, took center stage, while stars Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Paul George didn't disappoint either.
Sexton in That Clemson Track Jacket and Air Jordan 1 "Bred" 😂
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@CollinSexton02 wearing that Clemson track jacket and Air Jordan 1 "Bred" next to Tigers' alum @JaronBgame 😂 📹 @cavs https://t.co/Rq2g6atJ9y
Trae in the Reflective Yeezys
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@TheTraeYoung arriving in the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static” tonight. https://t.co/6jmSqKa1w5
Miami Vice Twist to the Way of Wade 7
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DwyaneWade wearing this Way of Wade 7 tonight vs. Denver https://t.co/gXAwXpSMNk
PG13 Comes in with the "Chlorophyll" Air Jordan 3
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Yg_Trece arriving in the Air Jordan 3 “Chlorophyll” tonight. https://t.co/bOQfTdfs5s
Montrezl Harrell Bringing Out the And 1
Russ Rocks New Signature Shoe vs. Minnesota
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@russwest44 in the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 tonight against Minnesota https://t.co/1p2bJMVULR
Jimmy Butler Dons Air Jordan 31 Low PEs
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
.@JimmyButler helped the @sixers pick up the W in Air Jordan 31 Low PEs. #SoleWatch 📸: David Dow https://t.co/td28bEnbys
Vince Carter Commemorates Special Occasion in Toronto
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
“Air Canada” laced up the Nike Shox BB4 for his last dance in Toronto. #SoleWatch https://t.co/tOiL87jcI7
