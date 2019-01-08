Fan Arrested for Racist Offence at Spurs vs. Chelsea Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Rob Blanchette
Featured Columnist
January 8, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Eden Hazard of Chelsea is tackled by Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on January 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A teenage supporter has been arrested for a racist offence at the League Cup semi-final between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, according to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday. 

Per the Associated Press, the 17-year-old was arrested before the match at Wembley Stadium, with his club allegiance not announced by police.

The local police football unit had announced on Twitter "hate crime, including racism and anti-Semitic language" was to be monitored at the match.

The force later tweeted it had made the arrest:

Chelsea recently suspended four supporters after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was the subject of alleged discriminatory behaviour at Stamford Bridge.

