England Legend Paul Gascoigne Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charge

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England legend Paul Gascoigne has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

The Press Association (via the Guardian) reported the former midfielder is accused of kissing a woman without her consent on a train service between York and Newcastle. The incident allegedly happened in Darlington, with Gascoigne later arrested in Durham.

The Gateshead-born star answered the solitary charge of sexual assault at Teesside Crown Court.

During the hearing, Gascoigne was warned by the judge to remain silent after calling out upon hearing his case would not be heard until October 14.

Gascoigne said: "I’m worried to bits. I’m scared," with the judge assuring the 51-year-old his legal team would look after his interests.

The court awarded the accused unconditional bail. Gascoigne was told he must be present for the forthcoming trial.

Gascoigne responded: "I will do, your lord. I cannot wait. I have done nothing wrong."

The former player was an icon for his country as he made his huge breakthrough at the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.

England made it to the semi-final with the midfielder carrying the hopes of his nation, but the Three Lions were defeated on penalties by eventual winners Germany.