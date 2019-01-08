England Legend Paul Gascoigne Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charge

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne leaves Teesside Crown Court on January 8, 2019 in Middlesbrough, England. Gascoigne was arrested at Durham station on 20 August by British Transport Police and charged with one count of sexual assault by touching which he has pleaded not guilty to at a previous Magistrates hearing. The case has been ajourned until October. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England legend Paul Gascoigne has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault.

The Press Association (via the Guardian) reported the former midfielder is accused of kissing a woman without her consent on a train service between York and Newcastle. The incident allegedly happened in Darlington, with Gascoigne later arrested in Durham.

The Gateshead-born star answered the solitary charge of sexual assault at Teesside Crown Court.

During the hearing, Gascoigne was warned by the judge to remain silent after calling out upon hearing his case would not be heard until October 14.

Gascoigne said: "I’m worried to bits. I’m scared," with the judge assuring the 51-year-old his legal team would look after his interests.

The court awarded the accused unconditional bail. Gascoigne was told he must be present for the forthcoming trial.

Gascoigne responded: "I will do, your lord. I cannot wait. I have done nothing wrong."

The former player was an icon for his country as he made his huge breakthrough at the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.

England made it to the semi-final with the midfielder carrying the hopes of his nation, but the Three Lions were defeated on penalties by eventual winners Germany.

Related

    Kane Penalty Gives Spurs Lead vs. Chelsea 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kane Penalty Gives Spurs Lead vs. Chelsea 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    B/R Football Ranks Is Coming 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Football Ranks Is Coming 👀

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Is Sarri-Ball Still Right for Chelsea?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Is Sarri-Ball Still Right for Chelsea?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Buffon Talks About History of Depression

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Buffon Talks About History of Depression

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com