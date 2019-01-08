Kliff Kingsbury Rumors: Cardinals 'Very Serious' About Hiring USC OC as New HC

John Weast/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are "very serious" about hiring USC Trojans offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported Kingsbury was scheduled to meet with Arizona officials on Tuesday after meeting with the New York Jets on Monday. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported on Monday that there is "lots of interest" around the league in Kingsbury, with his game-planning and play-calling earning high praise.

USC hired Kingsbury in early December to handle the offense for Clay Helton's coaching staff. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported this month the Trojans initially denied both the Jets and Cardinals permission to interview the coach for their openings.

The 39-year-old Kingsbury is coming off a six-year run as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He compiled a 35-40 record with three bowl appearances, including one victory. However, Texas Tech did not finish above .500 in any of his final three seasons and did not win a bowl game after his first year on the job, the 2013 Holiday Bowl.

He was fired by the Red Raiders following a 5-7 performance in 2018.

Kingsbury's overall record at Texas Tech may not appear worthy of NFL consideration, but he has earned himself the reputation of being an offensive guru. This past season, the Red Raiders ranked 12th in total offense, third in passing and 16th in scoring.

Meanwhile, Arizona ranked last in total offense and scoring.

Prior to running the show in Lubbock, Kingsbury previously served as the offensive coordinator at both Houston and Texas A&M. He does not have any other head-coaching experience nor has he been a part of an NFL coaching staff.

Arizona is looking to replace former coach Steve Wilks, who went 3-13 in his lone year on the job in the desert. It marked the franchise's worst performance since 2000 and ultimately resulted in the team capturing the No. 1 overall pick, something general manager Steve Keim called "embarrassing as hell."

The Cardinals traded up to No. 10 last year to take quarterback Josh Rosen out of UCLA. With a potential franchise quarterback already on the roster, the team has options to play with in regards to the top pick.